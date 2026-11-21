Female agriculture development officer allegedly attacked in Charkhi Dadri office
A female agriculture development officer in Charkhi Dadri district, Haryana, was allegedly attacked at her office on Monday afternoon.
Two women from Jhojhu Kalan village reportedly barged in, started an argument, and used casteist slurs before one of them repeatedly slapped the officer and pinned her down, a moment that was caught on video.
Officer treated, SC/ST case registered
After the alleged attack, the officer received treatment at a local hospital.
Shockingly, none of her colleagues stepped in during the incident.
Police have now registered a case against both women under the SC/ST Act and other laws.