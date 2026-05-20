Ferozepur Rath Yatra postponed to July 16 after Puri objection

SJTA says follow scriptural dates

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) wants to keep traditions intact and avoid confusing or upsetting devotees.

As SJTA chief Arabinda Padhee put it, "any observance of this sacred festival on a date other than that prescribed by the scriptures is likely to hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Jagannatha."

The Rath Yatra isn't just a local event: it's a big deal for Lord Jagannath fans all over India and a key part of Odisha's culture.

SJTA recently made a similar objection to another proposed Rath Yatra date, showing how seriously they take these traditions.