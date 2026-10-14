Festival Kaali Maa photo shoot harassment sparks viral Instagram conversation
India
During a festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga on October 13, a woman dressed as Kaali Maa for a photo shoot was harassed by a man making inappropriate gestures in public.
She later shared her frustration on Instagram (btsw__salonii), where her post quickly went viral and sparked conversations about everyday harassment women face, even when portraying goddesses.
Video prompts calls for police action
The video drew strong reactions online, with many calling out the disrespect and demanding action.
Comments ranged from "The worst feeling of my entire life," to "Scooter ka number police main report karo (Report the scooter number to the police). They need a lesson."
The incident has fueled fresh discussions about safety and respect for women in public spaces.