Fire at Hira Manzil Mumbai Central: 8 rescued, firefighter injured
A fire broke out just after midnight at Hira Manzil in Mumbai Central.
Eight people, including two children, were safely rescued.
Unfortunately, one firefighter was injured during the rescue.
Firefighters contain Hira Manzil blaze
Firefighters managed to contain the blaze before it could spread further in the building.
Eight people, including two children, were rescued, and one firefighter sustained injuries during the rescue operation, officials said.