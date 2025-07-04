Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Fire erupts in Mysuru-Udaipur Express train engine
The Mysuru-Udaipur Humsafar Express had a scare on Thursday when its engine caught fire near Channapatna, Karnataka.
Thanks to quick action by railway staff, the train was stopped right away and all passengers were kept safe—no injuries at all.
Fire under control in 30 minutes
Firefighters got things under control within 30 minutes, and a replacement engine was brought in so the journey could continue soon after.
Officials checked everything out and found a technical fault caused the fire—no signs of foul play or sabotage.
With no complaints filed, authorities have closed the case.