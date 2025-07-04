MNS workers invade Pune resident's home over controversial post
A group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members showed up at Kedar Soman's home in Pune after he posted something critical about party chief Raj Thackeray on Facebook.
Led by a local MNS leader, they shouted threats outside his door, but Soman stayed inside and called for help.
Police arrived quickly, calmed things down, and took Soman into protective custody.
The whole scene was caught on video and spread online.
MNS files complaint against Soman
After the incident, MNS filed a complaint with police against Soman under cyber laws—though no arrests have happened yet.
This comes just after another case where MNS workers attacked a shopkeeper in Mumbai for not speaking Marathi.
Defending the actions, an MNS leader said criticism of their chief won't be tolerated.
These back-to-back incidents are raising concerns about free speech and growing political tensions in the state.