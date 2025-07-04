MNS workers invade Pune resident's home over controversial post

TL;DR

MNS files complaint against Soman

After the incident, MNS filed a complaint with police against Soman under cyber laws—though no arrests have happened yet.

This comes just after another case where MNS workers attacked a shopkeeper in Mumbai for not speaking Marathi.

Defending the actions, an MNS leader said criticism of their chief won't be tolerated.

These back-to-back incidents are raising concerns about free speech and growing political tensions in the state.