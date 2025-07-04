Nipah virus reemerges in Kerala, 2 cases confirmed

TL;DR

Special helplines for worried residents

Authorities have activated strict Nipah protocols—think rapid contact tracing teams (26 committees!), police support, and special helplines for worried residents.

Containment zones are now active in Malappuram, Palakkad, and Kozhikode to stop further spread.

Virus spreads through direct contact

Nipah isn't new for Kerala—the state saw its first outbreak back in 2018 and has handled several since then.

The virus spreads through direct contact (often from bats or pigs), and the World Health Organization calls it a "high concern" because of its high fatality rate.

For anyone keeping an eye on public health or just wanting to stay safe, this is a reminder that quick response really matters.