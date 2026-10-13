Fire on ONGC NQG platform at Mumbai High, no injuries
India
A fire broke out on ONGC's NQG platform at the Mumbai High oil field on Monday after a gas cooler finger ruptured.
Thankfully, personnel at the nearby NQO platform jumped in fast and fought the fire for more than an hour before bringing it under control and no one was hurt.
Mumbai High is a big deal for India's energy, so any hiccup here could mean major daily losses.
ONGC says operations not impacted
Despite the scare, both platforms are running smoothly and there is no disruption to oil or gas output.
ONGC says operations have not been impacted, keeping things safe and business as usual.