First deep depression in Bay of Bengal strengthens India's monsoon
India's southwest monsoon just leveled up, thanks to its first deep depression of the season forming over the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD says this system is parked over the West Bengal-North Odisha coast and is about to bring some major rainfall action across several states.
Heavy rain band forecast for Odisha
A massive rain band (nearly 1,000km long) now runs from Andhra Pradesh to southern West Bengal, moving slowly toward land.
It's set to cross between Balasore and Canning today (July 27), dumping heavy rain on Odisha (some spots could see more than 21cm).
Between July 27-30, this wet weather will shift westward into Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, ramping up monsoon activity in northern states like Delhi and Uttarakhand.
Good news for drought relief, but watch out for flooding or landslides in vulnerable areas.