First Indian born cheetah gives wild birth at Kuno
India
Big news from Kuno National Park: a two-year-old Indian-born female cheetah just had four cubs, marking the first time an Indian-born cheetah has given birth in the wild.
The new mom is actually the daughter of Gamini, a cheetah translocated from South Africa, so this is a real win for India's efforts to bring cheetahs back.
Bhupendra Yadav calls cheetah births historic
Union minister Bhupendra Yadav called it a "historic moment," saying these births show how far India's cheetah revival project has come.
In total, 31 Indian-born cheetahs now live at Kuno, with 43 cubs born over three years.
Plus, a third cheetah habitat is being developed at Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Damoh to help these speedy cats thrive even more.