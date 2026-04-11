First Indian born cheetah gives wild birth at Kuno

Bhupendra Yadav calls cheetah births historic

Union minister Bhupendra Yadav called it a "historic moment," saying these births show how far India's cheetah revival project has come.

In total, 31 Indian-born cheetahs now live at Kuno, with 43 cubs born over three years.

Plus, a third cheetah habitat is being developed at Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Damoh to help these speedy cats thrive even more.