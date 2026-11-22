First-year MIT-ADT student stuck in elevator nearly 14 hours
A 19-year-old first-year engineering student at MIT-ADT University got stuck in a campus elevator for nearly 14 hours, starting Wednesday afternoon around 4pm on November 18, 2026.
Power glitches knocked out the backup systems, and she was only freed around 6am on Thursday, November 19, after the power supply stabilized and the elevator resumed functioning.
University, police probe failed elevator systems
With her phone dying and the elevator alarm not working, she had no way to call for help.
The university is now investigating why both the backup and emergency systems failed, and police are investigating possible negligence.