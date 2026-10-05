Five cubs push India's cheetah count to 60 at Kuno
India
India's cheetah count just hit 60, thanks to five adorable new cubs born at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Their mother, KJP21, is now the third Indian-born female to have cubs here, making this a big win for homegrown cheetahs.
In total, 41 cheetahs have been born in India since the species' reintroduction.
Project Cheetah brings Botswanan genes
These cubs aren't just cute. They also bring Botswanan genes into the mix, since their father hails from Botswana.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav gave a shout-out to the vets and field staff making this possible under Project Cheetah.
The project marks a major step toward a sustainable future for these speedy cats.