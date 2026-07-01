Five dead including 2 children on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao
A serious accident happened early Wednesday on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
A sleeper bus hit a car and overturned, leading to five deaths, including two children, and injuring eight more.
Police think the driver might have nodded off at the wheel but are checking all possibilities.
Bus collides with Ertiga near Bangarmau
The crash took place around 4:30am near Bangarmau when a bus traveling from Haryana to Bihar collided with an Ertiga car, dragging it about 20 feet before the bus landed in a ditch.
Sadly, five people died on the spot: Dhunmun (60), Anju (40), Vinod (45), Divya (6), and Amrita (13).
Emergency teams responded quickly; four people from each vehicle were injured and taken to a hospital.
Police say they are looking into every angle to find out what went wrong.