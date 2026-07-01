Five dead including 2 children on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao

Bus collides with Ertiga near Bangarmau

The crash took place around 4:30am near Bangarmau when a bus traveling from Haryana to Bihar collided with an Ertiga car, dragging it about 20 feet before the bus landed in a ditch.

Sadly, five people died on the spot: Dhunmun (60), Anju (40), Vinod (45), Divya (6), and Amrita (13).

Emergency teams responded quickly; four people from each vehicle were injured and taken to a hospital.

Police say they are looking into every angle to find out what went wrong.