Five Indian students nominated for Global Student Prize 2025
Five Indian students are in the running for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025, which celebrates young people making a real difference in their communities.
Chosen from nearly 11,000 nominations and applications worldwide, the nominees—Adarsh Kumar, Mannat Samra, Dhiraj Gatmane, Jahaan Arora, and Shivansh Gupta—are recognized for their inspiring work.
Here's how the Indian nominees are making a difference
Kumar and Samra from Jaipur are tackling big challenges: Kumar runs Mission Badlao and Skillzo to support education and welfare, while Samra co-created SecureSense (an AI tool for border security) and improved refugee education.
Gatmane from Maharashtra started Second Sunrise to boost digital skills and eco-friendly housing.
Arora in Bangalore is fundraising for HIV support and built $ocialCred$ to encourage youth volunteering.
Gupta focuses on gender equality and innovation.
The top 10 finalists will be revealed next month!