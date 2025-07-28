Five Indian students nominated for Global Student Prize 2025

Here's how the Indian nominees are making a difference

Kumar and Samra from Jaipur are tackling big challenges: Kumar runs Mission Badlao and Skillzo to support education and welfare, while Samra co-created SecureSense (an AI tool for border security) and improved refugee education.

Gatmane from Maharashtra started Second Sunrise to boost digital skills and eco-friendly housing.

Arora in Bangalore is fundraising for HIV support and built $ocialCred$ to encourage youth volunteering.

Gupta focuses on gender equality and innovation.

The top 10 finalists will be revealed next month!