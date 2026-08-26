Flash floods at Nepal's Bhotekoshi River leave 384 people missing
India
Flash floods hit Nepal's Bhotekoshi River on Wednesday morning, leaving 384 people, mostly tourists, missing.
Among them are 105 Indians, with others from the UK Australia, the US Malaysia, South Africa, and the Netherlands.
The disaster has shaken both locals and travelers in the region.
Amit Shah coordinates Nepal relief readiness
India's Home Minister Amit Shah is working with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar leaders to get border areas ready for any impact.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on high alert and local officials have started evacuation and relief efforts.
Shah shared his condolences with families affected by the tragedy and said the Government of India stands with Nepal during this tough time.