Flights diverted, firms allow WFH as heavy rain batters Hyderabad
What's the story
Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and its outskirts on Friday, disrupting normal life and travel. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds of 40-50km/h on Friday and Saturday. In light of this, Cyberabad police have advised IT companies to allow employees to work from home to ease traffic congestion.
Flight disruptions
IndiGo flights diverted to Vijayawada
The heavy rains also affected air travel in the city. Three IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune were diverted to Vijayawada due to poor visibility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The airline has also issued a travel advisory on X (formerly Twitter), advising passengers to leave early for the airport and check flight statuses online before traveling.
Weather alert
Heavy rainfall warning in other parts of Telangana
The IMD has also predicted continuous rain and thunderstorms across Telangana from 26 September to 2 October 2025. Districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy are expected to be the worst hit. Heavy rains are also expected in the Karimnagar, Khammam, Rangareddy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Winds are forecast to be slightly milder than the previous day, reaching 30-40 kmph during thunderstorms.
Twitter Post
Avoid non-essential travel, say Hyderabad Traffic Police
#HYDTPinfo— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 26, 2025
⚠️ #HyderabadRains ⚠️
Heavy rain spells expected across GHMC today due to a low-pressure system.
🚫 Avoid non-essential travel
Follow @HYDTP for more updates.
#OrangeAlert #RainAlert pic.twitter.com/jo5Bz55JvE
Government response
CM Revanth Reddy directs state administration to remain on alert
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the state administration to remain on high alert for two days amid warnings of further downpours. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said officials have been asked to keep an eye on flood-prone areas, evacuate residents from low-lying areas, and stop traffic on submerged roads. Teams from GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF are also on standby in Hyderabad for emergency responses.