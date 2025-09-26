Flights diverted, firms allow WFH as heavy rain batters Hyderabad 

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and its outskirts on Friday, disrupting normal life and travel. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds of 40-50km/h on Friday and Saturday. In light of this, Cyberabad police have advised IT companies to allow employees to work from home to ease traffic congestion.

Flight disruptions IndiGo flights diverted to Vijayawada The heavy rains also affected air travel in the city. Three IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune were diverted to Vijayawada due to poor visibility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The airline has also issued a travel advisory on X (formerly Twitter), advising passengers to leave early for the airport and check flight statuses online before traveling.

Weather alert Heavy rainfall warning in other parts of Telangana The IMD has also predicted continuous rain and thunderstorms across Telangana from 26 September to 2 October 2025. Districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy are expected to be the worst hit. Heavy rains are also expected in the Karimnagar, Khammam, Rangareddy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Winds are forecast to be slightly milder than the previous day, reaching 30-40 kmph during thunderstorms.

Avoid non-essential travel, say Hyderabad Traffic Police

— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 26, 2025