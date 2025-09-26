LOADING...
Flights diverted, firms allow WFH as heavy rain batters Hyderabad 
Three IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune were diverted

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 26, 2025
11:42 am
What's the story

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and its outskirts on Friday, disrupting normal life and travel. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds of 40-50km/h on Friday and Saturday. In light of this, Cyberabad police have advised IT companies to allow employees to work from home to ease traffic congestion.

Flight disruptions

IndiGo flights diverted to Vijayawada

The heavy rains also affected air travel in the city. Three IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune were diverted to Vijayawada due to poor visibility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The airline has also issued a travel advisory on X (formerly Twitter), advising passengers to leave early for the airport and check flight statuses online before traveling.

Weather alert

Heavy rainfall warning in other parts of Telangana

The IMD has also predicted continuous rain and thunderstorms across Telangana from 26 September to 2 October 2025. Districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy are expected to be the worst hit. Heavy rains are also expected in the Karimnagar, Khammam, Rangareddy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Winds are forecast to be slightly milder than the previous day, reaching 30-40 kmph during thunderstorms.

Avoid non-essential travel, say Hyderabad Traffic Police 

Government response

CM Revanth Reddy directs state administration to remain on alert

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the state administration to remain on high alert for two days amid warnings of further downpours. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said officials have been asked to keep an eye on flood-prone areas, evacuate residents from low-lying areas, and stop traffic on submerged roads. Teams from GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF are also on standby in Hyderabad for emergency responses.