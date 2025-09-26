Madurai High Court evacuated after bomb threat email
On Friday, the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench had to be quickly evacuated when an anonymous email warned of a bomb on the premises.
The message, sent straight to the Registrar's office, led police and CISF officers to sweep through courtrooms and offices looking for explosives.
Even though it seemed like it might just be a hoax, officials didn't take any chances and treated the threat with full seriousness.
Similar threats sent to other high courts
This isn't an isolated incident—just earlier this month, on September 12, similar bomb threats were emailed to the Bombay and Delhi High Courts but turned out to be fake.
Security teams are now investigating these back-to-back threats, which have also reportedly targeted other places in Chennai.
For now, authorities are staying extra alert so that court work doesn't get interrupted by these scares.