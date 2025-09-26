Madurai High Court evacuated after bomb threat email India Sep 26, 2025

On Friday, the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench had to be quickly evacuated when an anonymous email warned of a bomb on the premises.

The message, sent straight to the Registrar's office, led police and CISF officers to sweep through courtrooms and offices looking for explosives.

Even though it seemed like it might just be a hoax, officials didn't take any chances and treated the threat with full seriousness.