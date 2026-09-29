Flash flood hits Bihar, UP; water breaches Gandak embankment

The river maintained a discharge of over 500,000 cusecs for 13 hours and over 400,000 cusecs for 32 hours.

This led to floodwaters surging through West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali districts.

Heavy rainfall in border districts such as West Champaran and East Champaran between September 26 and 27 had already raised water levels before the recent surge.