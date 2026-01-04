Next Article
Former Army officer dies by suicide on railway track
India
A former Army veteran, N Venkata Ramana (64), died by suicide at Duvvada railway station in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
Police said he lay down on the tracks as a Bengaluru-bound train approached.
Ramana had served in the Army, worked at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and later ran a supermarket.
Financial struggles and family issues were key factors
Investigators found that Ramana was under heavy debt and battling depression, made worse by family problems.
His financial troubles started after opening his supermarket, which he struggled to keep afloat.
One daughter is currently in jail; another told police about his growing financial stress.
Police have registered a case and are looking into what led to this tragic outcome.