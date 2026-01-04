Next Article
Karnataka: 3 minors accused of gang-raping 13-year-old girl in Hubballi
India
In Hubballi, Karnataka, three boys aged 14 to 15 have been accused of repeatedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl from their neighborhood over the course of a week.
The boys allegedly lured her to an isolated spot and threatened her by claiming they had recorded a video of the assault.
What's happening now
After the survivor told her parents what happened, they filed a police complaint.
All three boys—two high schoolers and one dropout—are now in custody.
Police have registered cases under the POCSO and Juvenile Justice Acts, provided protection for the girl, and seized the accused's phones as part of their ongoing investigation.