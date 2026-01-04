Karnataka: 3 minors accused of gang-raping 13-year-old girl in Hubballi India Jan 04, 2026

In Hubballi, Karnataka, three boys aged 14 to 15 have been accused of repeatedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl from their neighborhood over the course of a week.

The boys allegedly lured her to an isolated spot and threatened her by claiming they had recorded a video of the assault.