Former BJP MLA Dr. Rajashekhar Shiriyannavar dies at 83
India
Dr. Rajashekhar Shiriyannavar, former BJP MLA from Navalgund, died at 83 after a brief illness.
He died at his farmhouse in Dharwad district on Thursday, leaving behind his wife and three children.
News of his passing has saddened many across the political scene.
Shiriyannavar's funeral at Nayakana Hoolikati Friday
Starting out as a taluk health officer, Shiriyannavar entered politics in the 1990s and finally won as a BJP candidate in 2004.
Known for supporting B.S. Yediyurappa, he briefly joined KJP before returning to the BJP fold.
Leaders like Pralhad Joshi and Basavaraj Bommai have paid their respects.
For those wishing to say goodbye, a public homage will be held Friday morning in Navalgund before his funeral later that day at his farmhouse in Nayakana Hoolikati.