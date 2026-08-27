Former BJP MLA Dr. Rajashekhar Shiriyannavar dies at 83

Starting out as a taluk health officer, Shiriyannavar entered politics in the 1990s and finally won as a BJP candidate in 2004.

Known for supporting B.S. Yediyurappa, he briefly joined KJP before returning to the BJP fold.

Leaders like Pralhad Joshi and Basavaraj Bommai have paid their respects.

For those wishing to say goodbye, a public homage will be held Friday morning in Navalgund before his funeral later that day at his farmhouse in Nayakana Hoolikati.