Former PM HD Devegowda's grandson sentenced to life in prison
Prajwal Revanna, who's the grandson of former PM HD Devegowda and a suspended JD(S) leader, has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 48-year-old woman who worked at his family's farmhouse.
The case involved four separate allegations.
Revanna claimed the charges were politically motivated and asked for leniency, but the court didn't agree.
Case gained national attention, especially after Revanna's arrest
The victim reported two assaults back in 2021—both allegedly filmed by Revanna at spots in Hassan and Bengaluru.
These videos surfaced just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leading to increased scrutiny.
Things escalated when his parents were accused of trying to silence the victim by kidnapping her.
After returning from Germany in May 2025, Revanna was arrested at Bengaluru Airport.
His conviction has been huge news because of his political background and the serious nature of the case—bringing the investigation to an end under major public scrutiny.
