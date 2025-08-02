Former PM HD Devegowda's grandson sentenced to life in prison

Case gained national attention, especially after Revanna's arrest

The victim reported two assaults back in 2021—both allegedly filmed by Revanna at spots in Hassan and Bengaluru.

These videos surfaced just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leading to increased scrutiny.

Things escalated when his parents were accused of trying to silence the victim by kidnapping her.

After returning from Germany in May 2025, Revanna was arrested at Bengaluru Airport.

His conviction has been huge news because of his political background and the serious nature of the case—bringing the investigation to an end under major public scrutiny.

