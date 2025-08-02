Malegaon blast case: Court rejects 'RDX theory,' calls it ridiculous

No evidence to back up prosecution's theories

The ATS accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit of bringing RDX from Kashmir, while the NIA argued the bomb was made elsewhere with a motorcycle.

But searches found no explosives at Purohit's home, and key witnesses later changed their statements—some saying they felt pressured by investigators.

With no eyewitnesses or reliable evidence to back up either side, the court said these contradictions made it impossible to support the prosecution's main theories.