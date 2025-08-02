Next Article
Mumbai: 4 international travelers caught with 8kg hydroponic weed
Four international travelers were arrested at Mumbai airport after officials noticed a strange smell near the baggage area.
It turns out, they were carrying over 8kg of hydroponic weed—a super-potent, lab-grown form of cannabis—worth about ₹8 crore.
This kind of high-grade weed is becoming a bigger problem for airport security as smugglers try new tricks to sneak it in.
Investigators are now looking into whether these four are linked to an international drug syndicate.
The case has put a spotlight on the need for tighter airport checks and shows how advanced drugs like hydroponic weed are giving security teams fresh challenges.