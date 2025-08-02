Mumbai: 4 international travelers caught with 8kg hydroponic weed India Aug 02, 2025

Four international travelers were arrested at Mumbai airport after officials noticed a strange smell near the baggage area.

It turns out, they were carrying over 8kg of hydroponic weed—a super-potent, lab-grown form of cannabis—worth about ₹8 crore.

This kind of high-grade weed is becoming a bigger problem for airport security as smugglers try new tricks to sneak it in.