Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hospitalized at AIIMS
India
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on Monday after fainting twice earlier in the week.
He reportedly collapsed in a washroom on Saturday, and doctors now want to run more tests—including an MRI—to figure out what's causing these blackouts.
Health concerns have been ongoing
This isn't the first time Dhankhar has faced health scares; he's fainted at public events before in places like Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, and Kerala.
Ongoing health issues even led him to step down as vice president last July.
With his latest hospitalization, doctors are still working to get to the bottom of his frequent blackouts.