Odisha celebrates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with mass singing
On January 12, Odisha marked 150 years of the iconic song Vande Mataram with a massive sing-along across schools and colleges.
Over five million students, teachers, and staff joined in, making it a state-wide moment of unity.
The event also included everyone taking the Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp pledge to support local products—all fittingly held on National Youth Day.
More than just singing
The celebration wasn't just about music—students got involved in quizzes and debates too.
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj shared his excitement online, saying the event brought people together and boosted national pride.
Thanks to support from university leaders and a special state assembly resolution, Vande Mataram's legacy felt especially meaningful this year.