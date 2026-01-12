Odisha celebrates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with mass singing India Jan 12, 2026

On January 12, Odisha marked 150 years of the iconic song Vande Mataram with a massive sing-along across schools and colleges.

Over five million students, teachers, and staff joined in, making it a state-wide moment of unity.

The event also included everyone taking the Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp pledge to support local products—all fittingly held on National Youth Day.