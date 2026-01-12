West Bengal BLOs protest after 8 colleagues die during voter list drive

Why does it matter?

BLOs say their workload has become overwhelming, with some handling SIR duties on top of regular jobs.

This pressure reportedly led to tragic cases like Samprita Choudhury Sanyal's death from stress and headmaster Hamimul Islam's suicide.

They're asking for lighter workloads and fair compensation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pushing to pause the SIR process, calling it flawed and unfair as elections approach.