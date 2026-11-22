Four booked after alleged assault on Rekha Konde in Pune
Things got heated after a book launch in Pune when four women were booked for allegedly attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Rekha Konde.
The clash reportedly started because of Konde's social media posts criticizing Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil.
Konde alleges assault, Aarti Marne-Pawar counters
Konde says Aarti Marne-Pawar and her family confronted her as she was leaving, which quickly turned physical.
She claims she was punched, kicked, and threatened along with her daughter.
Meanwhile, Marne-Pawar alleges Konde made personal remarks about her family.
Police are now looking into both sides to figure out what really happened.