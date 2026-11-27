Four men steal 16.4kg gold worth ₹20cr on Thane-Belapur road
Late Thursday night, four men pulled off a bold ₹20 crore gold heist on Thane-Belapur Road in Shiravane, along the service road adjoining it.
They blocked a car with their WagonR, smashed the windows with iron rods, injured the driver, and escaped with about 16.4kg of gold biscuits and chains.
Police register case, suspects likely 22-35
Police have registered a case and say the suspects are likely between 22 and 35 years old.
A forensic team also visited the spot. Senior police officers visited the crime scene. Teams from the Central Crime Branch and other crime branch units are also involved in the investigation.