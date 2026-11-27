Four students held after classmate allegedly strangled in Jharkhand hostel
At Eklavya Model Residential School in Jharkhand, four students, all between 14 and 16, were taken into custody after a classmate was found dead in his hostel on November 24, 2026.
The investigation suggests the victim had reported the group for keeping tobacco, and they allegedly strangled him with a scarf as revenge.
Principal Pradip Thakur starts internal check
Principal Pradip Thakur said he hadn't received any complaints from the victim, but has started an internal check to see if others did.
There was only one guard for 50 hostel rooms at the time.
The tragedy has sparked calls for regular counseling of students to help prevent such incidents from recurring.