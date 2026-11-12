Four-year-old boy found dead at Nilothi plant, authorities blame machinery
A four-year-old boy who fell into an open sewer in Baprola, Delhi, was found dead at a Nilothi water treatment plant after a nearly 24-hour search by police and rescue teams.
Authorities believe the plant's machinery caused his injuries.
The heartbreaking discovery has left the community shaken.
Locals demand sewer and manhole repairs
People in the area are calling for urgent fixes to broken manhole covers and uncovered sewers that led to this tragedy.
Officials have filed a negligence complaint and DNA tests will confirm the boy's identity.
Locals want real action so no family has to go through this again.