Freight train derails in UP after bulls wander onto tracks
On Friday night, a freight train near Bitroi station in Uttar Pradesh derailed after running into two stray bulls on the tracks.
The collision jammed the wheels and knocked one carriage off the rails, stopping trains on the Bareilly-Budaun-Kasganj line for several hours.
What happened next?
Railway teams carried out repair work, but dense fog slowed things down.
Thankfully, it was not reported whether there were injuries—just delays and a reminder of how tricky rural tracks can get when animals wander in, especially during foggy nights.
Service was back to normal.
Not an isolated incident
This isn't a one-off: earlier, there were two other derailments in UP—one near Mathura and another between Kanpur and Tundla.
The Mathura derailment blocked major lines; the Kanpur-Tundla incident involved two coaches going off the track, but luckily didn't cause any injuries.