FSSAI greenlights legal action against Bisleri after Jalpaiguri coliform detection
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has greenlit legal action against Bisleri after a sample from its Jalpaiguri, West Bengal plant tested positive for coliform bacteria.
The tainted batch has been off shelves since August, following lab confirmations.
Tests fail at Bisleri Goa facility
Bisleri's Goa facility also faced issues: tests there failed.
These cases are part of FSSAI's wider push for safer food and drinks.
Bisleri says its product is safe and would cooperate with the FSSAI to address the issue.