FSSAI bans these popular hing brands; here's why
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has temporarily banned the sale of hing (asafoetida) by Everest Food Products and Laljee Godhoo. The decision was taken after laboratory tests revealed that these products were substandard. The companies have been asked to explain the violations and submit action plans for compliance with prescribed standards. They are also advised to voluntarily recall any substandard products already in circulation.
Test findings
Action taken after surveillance operation
The FSSAI's action came after it launched a surveillance operation on major hing brands following a consumer complaint.
Samples from Everest's unit in Umbergaon, Gujarat, and Laljee Godhoo's manufacturing units in Mumbai failed to meet standards.
The tests revealed that compounded hing should contain at least 5% alcohol-soluble extract, but samples had only 0-3%.
This indicated manufacturers used 30-40% less raw hing than required.
Starch violation
Everest's other products also found non-compliant
Six varieties of raw hing from Laljee Godhoo were also tested and found to have 15-32% starch content, far exceeding the permissible limit of 1%.
The FSSAI has not banned Everest's egg curry masala, chicken masala, and garam masala but found them non-compliant with standards.
The companies must comply with regulations before the ban is lifted.
Label proposal
FSSAI proposes warning labels on packaged foods
In a related development, the FSSAI has proposed bright red, hexagonal warning labels on packaged foods with high sugar, salt, or saturated fat content.
This proposal comes after a Supreme Court bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala expressed displeasure over delays in implementing front-of-pack warning labels.
The proposed changes have sparked discussions about food companies' responsibility to clearly disclose health risks associated with their products.