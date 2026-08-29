FSSAI bans these popular hing brands; here's why

The FSSAI's action came after it launched a surveillance operation on major hing brands following a consumer complaint.

Samples from Everest's unit in Umbergaon, Gujarat, and Laljee Godhoo's manufacturing units in Mumbai failed to meet standards.

The tests revealed that compounded hing should contain at least 5% alcohol-soluble extract, but samples had only 0-3%.

This indicated manufacturers used 30-40% less raw hing than required.