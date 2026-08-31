FSSAI to roll out red hexagonal warnings on packaged foods

Big news for snack lovers: FSSAI is planning a phased rollout of red hexagonal warning labels on packaged foods, with Phase I covering products high in two or more of the specified nutrients, along with specified sweetened beverages, and Phase II extending warnings to products high in any one of the nutrients.

These warnings would show up right on the front of packs to help people spot unhealthy options easily.

The move comes as India faces rising issues like childhood obesity and the proposal was intervened in by the Supreme Court in August.