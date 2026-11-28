Gurgaon and Noida got a tiny break: petrol dropped by 20 paise to ₹102.77 per liter in Gurgaon and by 16 paise to ₹101.96 in Noida, while diesel prices in both cities also came down, with Gurgaon recording a reduction of ₹0.20 to ₹95.44 per liter and Noida seeing a decline of ₹0.12 to ₹95.44.

Thiruvananthapuram saw a tiny uptick in diesel price by one paisa to ₹104.41 per liter.

Meanwhile, the global oil scene remains unpredictable thanks to ongoing geopolitical tensions, even though the International Energy Agency predicts a surplus, recent attacks on energy infrastructure and oil tankers keep everyone guessing about what's next for fuel costs.