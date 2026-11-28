Fuel prices steady across most major Indian cities Saturday
Fuel prices didn't budge in most big Indian cities on Saturday, November 28, 2026.
Gurgaon Noida prices fall amid uncertainty
Gurgaon and Noida got a tiny break: petrol dropped by 20 paise to ₹102.77 per liter in Gurgaon and by 16 paise to ₹101.96 in Noida, while diesel prices in both cities also came down, with Gurgaon recording a reduction of ₹0.20 to ₹95.44 per liter and Noida seeing a decline of ₹0.12 to ₹95.44.
Thiruvananthapuram saw a tiny uptick in diesel price by one paisa to ₹104.41 per liter.
Meanwhile, the global oil scene remains unpredictable thanks to ongoing geopolitical tensions, even though the International Energy Agency predicts a surplus, recent attacks on energy infrastructure and oil tankers keep everyone guessing about what's next for fuel costs.