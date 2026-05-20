Fuel prices steady in major Indian cities after earlier jump
Fuel prices in major Indian cities stayed the same on Wednesday, May 20, following a jump of up to 90 paise per liter earlier in the week.
The hike was mostly due to rising global oil costs, with tensions, like the US and Israel striking Iran, pushing prices up.
If you're in Hyderabad, you're seeing the steepest petrol price at ₹111.84 per liter, while Thiruvananthapuram tops diesel rates at ₹100.59 per liter.
Major city fuel rates May 20
Here's how things look in major cities on May 20:
Delhi petrol is at ₹98.64 per liter and diesel at ₹91.58;
Mumbai's got petrol for ₹107.59 and diesel for ₹94.08;
Kolkata sits at ₹109.70 (petrol) and ₹96.07 (diesel);
Chennai's paying ₹104.51 (petrol) and ₹96.13 (diesel).
Chandigarh offers some relief with the lowest petrol price among the major cities listed, ₹98.12, while Hyderabad remains the priciest spot for petrol among big cities, while Thiruvananthapuram has the highest diesel rate.