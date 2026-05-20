Fuel prices steady in major Indian cities after earlier jump India May 20, 2026

Fuel prices in major Indian cities stayed the same on Wednesday, May 20, following a jump of up to 90 paise per liter earlier in the week.

The hike was mostly due to rising global oil costs, with tensions, like the US and Israel striking Iran, pushing prices up.

If you're in Hyderabad, you're seeing the steepest petrol price at ₹111.84 per liter, while Thiruvananthapuram tops diesel rates at ₹100.59 per liter.