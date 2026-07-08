Mastermind of ₹6,000cr Mahadev betting syndicate detained in Oman

Legal proceedings

Extradition request for Chandrakar being sent

An extradition request for Chandrakar is being sent to Muscat. The move comes as India and Oman share an extradition treaty. Indian officials are hopeful that this could be the first step in bringing Chandrakar back to India, where he has been wanted since 2019. His earlier extradition requests to the UAE were unsuccessful, even though he was detained in Dubai in 2024 but later released.