Gadevaripalli woman reportedly hospitalized after pesticide, couple accuse SI Vasu
India
A woman from Gadevaripalli village in Andhra Pradesh ended up in the hospital on August 1 after reportedly consuming pesticide.
The story broke when a video surfaced of Challa Lakshmi and her husband, Challa Ayyappa, accusing local Sub-Inspector M. Vasu of assaulting them and threatening to frame them in a fake drug case.
SI denies harassment, cites 1.5Cr debt
According to Vasu, Ayyappa, a chili trader, owed around 1.5 crore rupees to farmers, which led to police involvement and talks at the station.
Vasu says Lakshmi took pesticide in front of witnesses but denies any harassment or threats.
Senior officials are now investigating both sides: the couple's claims against the officer and what led Lakshmi to take such drastic action.