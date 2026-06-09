Gadkari triggers final breakthrough of historic Zojila Tunnel
What's the story
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday triggered the final blast for the main Zojila Tunnel, a key step in India's ambitious infrastructure project. The 13.15-kilometer tunnel, being constructed beneath the Zojila Pass on National Highway 1, will connect Baltal in Kashmir to Minamarg in Drass, ensuring all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh. The project is expected to boost strategic mobility, tourism, and the local economy by reducing travel time across Zojila Pass from over three hours to just 15-20 minutes.
Twitter Post
Gadkari triggers tunnel final breakthrough
#WATCH | Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari triggers the Zoji-La tunnel final breakthrough. The strategically significant 13.15-kilometre Zoji-La Tunnel will link Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026
This marks a major milestone in India's infrastructure history… pic.twitter.com/dbd9KzO4vF
Project details
Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel
The Zojila Tunnel, being built at 11,578 feet above sea level, will be Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel upon completion. It comprises a main tunnel, an escape tunnel, three vertical ventilation shafts, and approximately 18km of approach roads. The total project cost is estimated at ₹6,809 crore with over 75% of physical work completed so far.
Local impact
Local leaders call it lifeline for Ladakh
Local leaders from Kargil and Ganderbal have hailed the breakthrough as a landmark achievement. They called the tunnel a "lifeline for Ladakh," which will transform connectivity and economic activity in the region. The project is expected to ensure year-round movement of defense personnel, essential supplies, and tourists between Kashmir and Ladakh. It is targeted for commissioning by February 2028.
Travel route
How to reach Zojila from Manali?
The tunnel is located on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, north-west of Leh. To reach it from Manali, travelers can take the route: Manali - Jispa - Sarchu - Pang - Leh - Kargil - Drass - Minamarg. The distance from Manali to the Zojila region is approximately 470-500km. The Zojila Pass connects Ladakh to the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India but extreme weather conditions make the route inaccessible during winter, shutting off the region for up to six months.
Tourism potential
Tunnel's role in defense
The tunnel is intended to reduce this vulnerability by constructing an all-weather route beneath the mountain range. Aside from civilian advantages, the tunnel is projected to play an important role in India's strategic planning. Ladakh is located near India's sensitive frontier with China, thus year-round access is critical for military logistics and operational preparedness. The tunnel is projected to considerably increase troop mobility and equipment transit year-round.