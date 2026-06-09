Gadkari triggers final breakthrough of historic Zojila Tunnel 

Travel route

How to reach Zojila from Manali?

The tunnel is located on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, north-west of Leh. To reach it from Manali, travelers can take the route: Manali - Jispa - Sarchu - Pang - Leh - Kargil - Drass - Minamarg. The distance from Manali to the Zojila region is approximately 470-500km. The Zojila Pass connects Ladakh to the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India but extreme weather conditions make the route inaccessible during winter, shutting off the region for up to six months.