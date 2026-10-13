Garhwa council orders meat, chicken, fish shops closed for Navratri
India
In Garhwa, Jharkhand, the municipal council has ordered meat, chicken, and fish shops in areas where pandals have been set up to close during Navratri.
This move came after requests from local residents and puja committees to keep nonvegetarian outlets near festival spots shut.
Shopkeepers got advance notice ahead of Sharadiya Navratri.
Masoom Khan objects Soni defends order
The closure has stirred up debate: Muslim leader Masoom Khan questioned why one group's preferences should affect everyone else, pointing out liquor shops still operate near temples.
Meanwhile, Council Chairperson Ashish Soni said the order simply responded to Sanatan Dharma community requests for their festival.
Soni also wondered why similar demands during other festivals don't get as much pushback.