Gauhati High Court orders 2 sons to leave Dhubri home

Sons had permission, not ownership

The sons were staying at their dad's place only with his permission and didn't actually own any part of it.

Mediation failed since communication had broken down, and the father even disowned them as Tejya Putra (disinherited) after years of feeling neglected, including during health issues.

The court gave the sons 90 days to move out, emphasizing that supporting parents isn't just about money: it's also about respecting their right to a safe home.