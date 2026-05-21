Gauhati High Court orders 2 sons to leave Dhubri home
The Gauhati High Court has told two sons to leave their 86-year-old father's house in Dhubri Town, after he complained of neglect and harassment.
The court used the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, making it clear that seniors have the right to live peacefully and with dignity, even if they're not struggling financially.
Sons had permission, not ownership
The sons were staying at their dad's place only with his permission and didn't actually own any part of it.
Mediation failed since communication had broken down, and the father even disowned them as Tejya Putra (disinherited) after years of feeling neglected, including during health issues.
The court gave the sons 90 days to move out, emphasizing that supporting parents isn't just about money: it's also about respecting their right to a safe home.