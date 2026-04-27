Gautam Khattar arrested in Himachal Pradesh over Francis Xavier remarks
YouTuber Gautam Khattar was arrested in Himachal Pradesh and then brought to Goa on a transit remand on Sunday, April 26 after his comments about Saint Francis Xavier at a local festival went viral and sparked protests.
The incident, which took place on April 18 during Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav in Vasco, led to widespread calls for action over concerns of communal tension.
Organizers apologize, Goa archdiocese urges calm
Event organizers quickly distanced themselves from Khattar's remarks and apologized.
The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman shared its "deep pain and anguish," asking everyone to stay calm.
Politicians across party lines, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, condemned the incident, emphasizing the importance of keeping communal harmony.
Saint Francis Xavier remains at Basilica
Saint Francis Xavier, known locally as Goencho Saib, is a key figure in Goa's history.
His remains have been preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus since 1624, making it an important pilgrimage spot for many.