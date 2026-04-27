Gautam Khattar arrested in Himachal Pradesh over Francis Xavier remarks India Apr 27, 2026

YouTuber Gautam Khattar was arrested in Himachal Pradesh and then brought to Goa on a transit remand on Sunday, April 26 after his comments about Saint Francis Xavier at a local festival went viral and sparked protests.

The incident, which took place on April 18 during Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav in Vasco, led to widespread calls for action over concerns of communal tension.