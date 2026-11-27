General Subramani calls for electronic-warfare cyber-defense space-tech amid blurred peace
India's top military leader, General N S Raja Subramani, says the country is dealing with a new style of warfare, one where it's tough to tell when peace ends and conflict begins.
At a Delhi event, he highlighted how India needs to level up in areas like electronic warfare, cyber defense, and space tech to keep up with these fast-changing threats.
General Subramani warns of cognitive warfare
General Subramani pointed out that adversaries aren't just using weapons: they're also targeting minds through "cognitive warfare," which means spreading misinformation or psychological tactics to sway public opinion and create distrust.
He called for modernizing India's defense tech and building a unified command system so the country can stay ahead in future conflicts.
The big takeaway: India needs homegrown solutions and teamwork across all domains to protect itself in this new era of hybrid threats.