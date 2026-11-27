Ghaziabad teen says AI-made Nov 24 video faked wrist cut
A 19-year-old from Ghaziabad is clearing the air after a video that Meta flagged to police showed him apparently cutting his wrist.
He says the clip, posted on November 24, was actually made using AI after a breakup and that he is totally fine: no injuries at all.
Police find teen safe, inform family
After Meta flagged the video, police tracked him down, checked in with his family, and confirmed he was safe.
They informed his family and counseled him.
The whole incident is a reminder of how AI can be misused online and why it is important to think before you post.