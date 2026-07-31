Glass found in midday meal at Pantnagar BMC-run school
Glass pieces turned up in a midday meal at Pantnagar Upper Primary Hindi School in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.
A student noticed the glass while eating, so teachers immediately stopped serving food to keep everyone safe.
Sadly, this isn't the first time people have worried about the quality of meals at this BMC-run school.
Provider promises probe, BMC awaits report
Parents and teachers had already raised concerns about these meals earlier this year, but nothing changed.
Now, with glass found in the food, safety worries are back in focus.
The BMC says it is waiting for a report from the principal and will take action if there is negligence.
The meal provider has promised to investigate and be more careful going forward.
This comes as Maharashtra is pushing all schools to serve safer, healthier meals under a statewide drive.