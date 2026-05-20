Goa government asks employees to conserve fuel amid supply issues
India
Goa's government is asking its employees to save fuel because of global supply issues.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant approved new steps that encourage taking public transport, carpooling with coworkers who live nearby, and skipping unnecessary trips.
This move follows Prime Minister Modi's call for everyone to be smart about energy during tough times.
Goa circular outlines fuel saving measures
A new circular lays out the details: use busses or share rides when possible, hold meetings online instead of traveling, and be extra careful with government vehicles.
Department heads are to give wide publicity to the instructions and encourage adherence, as part of Goa's fuel-saving measures and a call for fuel conservation and responsible energy use.