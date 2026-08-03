Godavari and Sabari floods displace about 32,000 in Andhra Pradesh
Heavy floods from the Godavari and Sabari rivers forced about 32,000 people out of their homes in Polavaram district, Andhra Pradesh.
A village saw water reaching rooftops, and floodwaters poured through the Polavaram project.
Relief efforts are underway with officials on the ground, and things are starting to look up as water levels drop.
Warnings withdrawn at Bhadrachalam and Dowleswaram
The second flood warning was withdrawn at Bhadrachalam and Dowleswaram, and warnings at Bhadrachalam were fully lifted, since river levels fell below danger marks.
Traffic resumed on key stretches, such as the Bhadrachalam-Charla highway, and people who took shelter in relief centers are heading home.
Massive volumes of water are being safely released into the Bay of Bengal as local life slowly gets back on track.