Going '10 extra miles' for students: Centre tells SC
What's the story
The central government has assured the Supreme Court of its commitment to protect students and maintain the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the government before a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, saying, "Government is going ten extra miles. Children's problems have to be addressed." The court was hearing petitions related to this year's NEET question paper leak, Bar and Bench reported.
Institutional reforms
Adhocism has troubled all these years: SC
The Supreme Court has emphasized the need for systemic reforms instead of temporary fixes.
The Court observed, "We are focusing on institutionalization. Ad hocism is what has troubled all these years."
The court also mentioned how this year they had to deploy the air force for transportation as an example of an ad hoc situation.
Detailed affidavit
Acceptance of Radhakrishnan committee's reforms
SG Mehta assured the court that a detailed response would be filed soon, outlining steps taken by the government for students' welfare.
He said, "There is some progress. I can give a holistic view after a few days... We will explain right from the printing press till the time the student gets (NEET) paper."
The SG also confirmed acceptance of reforms suggested by the Radhakrishnan committee in 2024 after the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2024 exam.
Data safety
Court seeks info on shifting NEET to CBT
The court also sought information on shifting NEET to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format and data protection measures.
It stressed the importance of cybersecurity in institutionalizing processes to avoid future leaks.
The bench said it would closely monitor developments throughout the year and listed the case for next hearing on July 27.
Structural reforms
Petitions demanding structural changes in NTA
Several petitions have been filed before the court demanding structural changes in the National Testing Agency (NTA).
One such petition was filed by Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), seeking "digital locking" of question papers and transition to CBT model.
Another petition demands a statutory national testing body with better oversight and direct parliamentary accountability.