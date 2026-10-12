Gomti falls 13cm, Lucknow flood eases, gates open till 105.60m
India
Good news for Lucknow: Gomti River's water level fell by up to 13cm in the past day, which means flood risks are starting to ease up.
Still, some low-lying spots are dealing with waterlogging.
The barrage gates will stay open until the river level falls below 105.60 meters.
Irrigation plans Faizullaganj Naimisharanya embankment survey
To help prevent future floods, the irrigation department is planning a survey for a proposed embankment stretch from Faizullaganj to Naimisharanya.
Uttar Pradesh urban development and energy minister AK Sharma wants drainage work sped up in Faizullaganj before festival season hits.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is gearing up for a big cleanup and drainage upgrade as river levels keep dropping.